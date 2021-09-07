Conflicted Navy Employee Tainted $544M Deal, GAO Says

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy's $544 million procurement for a next-generation electronic jammer was tainted by a former agency engineer who helped craft the solicitation while negotiating a job offer with eventual contract winner L3Harris, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. The Navy had cleared L3Harris Technologies Inc.'s award after an internal investigation into Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.'s conflict of interest allegations. But a federal watchdog panned the Navy's conclusions as unreasonable, saying the record clearly showed that an unnamed, ex-Navy engineer had developed specifications for the sought-after jammer while conducting employment negotiations with L3Harris. The unnamed employee, whom the GAO referred to as "X,"...

