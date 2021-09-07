GAO Denies Xerox Protest Over $131M Defense Copier Deal

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied Xerox Corp.'s protest over a $131.5 million Defense Logistics Agency copier contract, saying the agency reasonably conducted the reverse auction where Xerox was outbid by a lower-priced rival. The DLA had properly informed Xerox of the terms of the reverse auction and had provided enough information to show the company was not the lone bidder for the deal, meaning Xerox had been given a fair shot at competing for the contract award to Trident Engineering and Procurement Inc., the GAO said in an Aug. 16 decision released on Friday. "In the final analysis, Xerox...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS