Lawyers Gear Up For Packed IPO Pipeline As Autumn Nears

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The autumn pipeline for initial public offerings is shaping up to be robust, supported by dozens of new filings in August that are setting the stage for strong post-Labor Day activity and extending a record year for capital markets practices. The IPO queue is anchored by technology companies specializing in fields that include fintech, like digital payments processor Toast Inc., and enterprise software, including customer support platforms like Freshworks Inc. Both companies' offerings could fetch at least $1 billion each, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. A total of 34 companies publicly filed IPOs last month, marking the busiest August for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS