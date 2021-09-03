Newell Unit Hit With $1M Verdict In Defective Heater Trial

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Sunbeam Products Inc. must pay more than $1 million to a Texas woman who allegedly suffered third-degree burns after falling onto a defectively designed space heater, a federal jury held Thursday. The verdict followed a four-day jury trial on Debra Nelson's claims that Sunbeam, a subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc., is to blame for her burns because it designed a radiant space heater that directly exposes users to high temperatures. The jurors ultimately sided with Nelson, handing her $1.1 million for past and future physical pain, mental anguish, disfigurement and physical impairment. In a comment to Law360 on Friday, Nelson's counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS