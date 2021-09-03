Private Security Boss Says US Paid Unfit Guards In Kabul

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The federal government paid millions of dollars more than it should have for untrained and unfit private security staff to protect the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic sites in Kabul, Afghanistan, a training supervisor said in a whistleblower complaint just unsealed by a Georgia federal judge. U.S. District Chief Judge Marc T. Treadwell unsealed on Thursday the March 2020 complaint against GardaWorld Federal Services LLC and its subsidiary Aegis Defense Services LLC by employee Justin Fahn, who was a unit support coordinator within the companies' emergency response team in Kabul. Fahn claimed many of his colleagues failed to undertake requisite training...

