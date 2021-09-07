Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Molina Healthcare Wants 7th Circ. Redo For Revived FCA Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Molina Healthcare urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to reconsider its decision to revive a False Claims Act case accusing it of bilking Illinois' Medicaid program for skilled nursing it didn't provide, saying the ruling improperly expands FCA liability and "opens the floodgates" for meritless lawsuits.

In a petition for rehearing before the full appellate court, Molina argued that a three-judge panel got it wrong and disregarded U.S. Supreme Court and circuit precedent when it concluded in a 2-1 decision in August that relator Thomas Prose has plausibly argued that Molina unit Molina Healthcare of Illinois knew that skilled nursing services it failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!