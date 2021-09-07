Molina Healthcare Wants 7th Circ. Redo For Revived FCA Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Molina Healthcare urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to reconsider its decision to revive a False Claims Act case accusing it of bilking Illinois' Medicaid program for skilled nursing it didn't provide, saying the ruling improperly expands FCA liability and "opens the floodgates" for meritless lawsuits. In a petition for rehearing before the full appellate court, Molina argued that a three-judge panel got it wrong and disregarded U.S. Supreme Court and circuit precedent when it concluded in a 2-1 decision in August that relator Thomas Prose has plausibly argued that Molina unit Molina Healthcare of Illinois knew that skilled nursing services it failed...

