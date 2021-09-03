737 Max Flyers Win Class Cert In Boeing, Southwest RICO Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday certified four classes of passengers accusing Southwest Airlines of colluding with Boeing to shore up public confidence in faulty 737 Max 8 jets and inflate ticket prices, clearing a path for thousands of customers to collectively go to trial over potential damages. In an 85-page ruling determining that the passengers' proposed classes were adequately defined, clearly ascertainable and backed by enough evidence demonstrating standing, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant granted the plaintiffs' request to certify two classes in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit: one class of customers who bought Southwest Airlines...

