3rd Circ. Raises Bar For Mandatory Immigration Detention

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. bears the burden of showing that a noncitizen more likely than not belongs in mandatory detention to keep them in custody without bond, the Third Circuit said in a precedential decision Friday. Section 1226(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the U.S. to detain foreigners who commit certain crimes without bond while they await their deportation hearings. Detainees may request bond hearings through a so-called Joseph hearing, but the federal government may deny the request by proving that it has "reason to believe" that the detainee should be in mandatory detention. The U.S. had argued that "reason to...

