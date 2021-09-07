JPMorgan Asks Court To Sanction Atty. For 'Frivolous' Filing

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court should sanction an attorney for asking that it review both matters that have already been resolved and an Ohio state court's 2008 ruling, JPMorgan has argued in a case in which it faces fraud allegations concerning a trust. Attorney Barry Rigby filed fraud claims against JPMorgan Chase Bank in the present case that are similar to allegations made by his client, Ronald E. Scherer, in two previous actions against the financial giant in federal court that the client later voluntarily dismissed, according to Friday's filing in the Middle District of Florida. Scherer's bid for the federal court...

