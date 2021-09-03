After Fed. Circ. Urged Rethink, Albright Won't Move Dish Case

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright again refused to transfer a patent suit against Dish Network to Colorado, ruling Friday weeks after the Federal Circuit identified what it said were flaws in his previous decision and saying it was "confident" he would reconsider. Following the appeals court's August order, the judge slightly recalibrated his holdings about which factors weighed in favor and against granting Englewood, Colorado-based Dish's motion to transfer. But he decided to stick with his April decision to keep Broadband iTV Inc.'s suit in Texas, where a trial is set to begin Nov. 15. Judge Albright wrote that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS