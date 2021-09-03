Calif. Officials, Atty Snared In Scheme To Study Solar Farm

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A California city manager, a former state senator, a developer and an attorney for the City of Industry, Calif., embezzled and misappropriated millions of dollars earmarked for the study of a possible solar farm in the city, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. District Attorney George Gascón announced charges through a 12-count state court felony complaint against former City of Industry City Manager Paul Jule Philips, who is currently the city manager for Bell, Calif., former state Sen. Frank Hill, R-Whittier, developer William Barkett and attorney Anthony Bouza. From 2016 to 2018, the City of Industry entered into...

