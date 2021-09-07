BASF Seeks Up To $48M As Ingevity Trial Opens In Delaware

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- An attorney for BASF Corp. told federal jurors in Delaware on Tuesday that the company will seek $39 million to $48 million in damages for Ingevity Corp.'s alleged effort to lock up markets for a widely used component of motor vehicle emissions control systems. Thomas J. Friel Jr. of King & Spalding LLP, counsel to BASF, included the damage target in an opening statement on antitrust and tortious contract interference counterclaims filed after Ingevity sued BASF in 2018 for infringement of U.S. Patent No. RE38,844. The patent covers a method for manufacturing a key internal component for fuel tank vapor emission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS