Soros Says Steinmetz Skirting Discovery Warrants Sanctions

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Billionaire investor George Soros of the Open Society Foundations urged a New York federal judge to sanction companies associated with Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz for allegedly trying to "stonewall" discovery in a $10 billion lawsuit over a failed Guinean mining project. Steinmetz secured and lost an iron mining agreement with Guinea and claims Soros sabotaged the contract. Both sides have previously alleged during the course of this suit that their opponent was trying to avoid taking responsibility for the revoked arrangement. Soros has been trying to get documents since 2017 related to how Steinmetz obtained the disputed contract, and he slammed...

