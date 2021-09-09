Squire Patton Adds 2 Partners To Shipping Practice Group

By Grace Dixon (September 9, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP recruited two new partners for the firm's commodities and shipping industry group from Holman Fenwick Willan LLP, the latest hires to fuel the ongoing growth of the firm's three-year-old practice area. Hazel Brewer joined the Perth, Australia, office and Ivan Chia joined the Singapore office, the firm announced Monday. The pair are the fourth and fifth additions to the practice group over the past year. "We are continuing to build on the momentum we have achieved by adding further high-caliber partners who will expand our global commodities and shipping capabilities," Barry Stimpson, co-head of the practice group,...

