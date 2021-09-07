3 Firms Guide $3.9B REIT Sale To Pimco

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Columbia Property Trust said Tuesday it struck a $3.9 billion deal, including debt, to sell itself to Pimco in a transaction led by three firms that marks the culmination of a strategic review sparked by an unsolicited bid from a third-party investment group. The deal will see New York-based Columbia Property Trust Inc. be taken private by Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC at $19.30 per share, a 27% premium to its closing share price March 12, according to a joint statement. In March, Columbia received an unsolicited roughly $2.2 billion buyout offer from a group of three...

