Flagstar, Customers Reach $5.9M Deal Over Vendor Breach

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Flagstar Bank has agreed to pay $5.9 million to end litigation accusing it of putting nearly 1.48 million customers' data at risk by using a file-transfer product offered by software vendor Accellion, which was hit by a cyberattack late last year. The Michigan-based bank will set up a cash pool to reimburse customers up to $10,000 for documented losses stemming from the Accellion breach, according to initial settlement terms submitted to a California federal judge for approval Friday. The breach exposed the bank account information, Social Security numbers, passport data and other details of 1.48 million Flagstar customers, court papers say. If the deal is approved, any Flagstar...

