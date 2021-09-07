5th Circ. Says Texas Voters Get Atty Fees For ID Law Fight

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has upheld a Texas federal judge's ruling awarding more than $6.7 million in attorney fees to those who successfully challenged the constitutionality of a Texas voter ID law ahead of the 2016 and 2017 elections. Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge James C. Ho wrote that the only question in the appeal was whether the voters who successfully challenged Senate Bill 14 and prevented it from being implemented during the elections should be considered "prevailing parties" under the law. "It seems obvious that they are. Plaintiffs successfully challenged the Texas photo ID requirement before our en banc...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS