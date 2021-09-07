Michigan Panel Suspends Ex-FBI Atty's License For 2 Years

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Michigan legal disciplinary committee has suspended for two years the state law license of the former FBI lawyer who admitted to willfully altering an email the agency used to get court authorization to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser. The Michigan Attorney Disciplinary Board on Friday approved an agreement between a hearing panel and Kevin Clinesmith for a two-year suspension for attorney misconduct. The panel called the punishment "reasonable and ... consistent with the goals of these discipline proceedings" in a report released with the order. The suspension will run retroactively from Aug. 19, 2020, the date in which the...

