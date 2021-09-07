Trafficking Tales Tainted Backpage Pimping Trial, Execs Say

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Former Backpage.com executives and employees are seeking acquittal or a mistrial after Arizona federal prosecutors told grim stories of child and human trafficking in their opening arguments, which the defendants say were "inflammatory" and irrelevant to the pimping case. Prosecutors trotted out a "parade of horribles about human trafficking" with "barely any mention" of the specific adult ads cited in the indictment, the defendants said in a motion Monday. This violated the court's instructions to keep the case focused on whether the defendants knew the individual ads promoted prostitution, according to the filing. "The opening offended the law, ignored indisputable facts, and...

