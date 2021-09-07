BakerHostetler Brings Back Atty From Alston & Bird In NY

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A former Alston & Bird LLP attorney has rejoined BakerHostetler, where he started his legal career as an associate 14 years ago, expanding the firm's international arbitration and litigation group in New York City, the firm announced Tuesday. Carlos Ramos-Mrosovsky, who previously worked at BakerHostetler from 2007 to 2012, is joining the firm's international arbitration and litigation team as counsel, according to the announcement. Ramos-Mrosovsky said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to being back at BakerHostetler, pointing to the firm's "strategic growth mindset, and commitment to both its clients and its people." "BakerHostetler's international reputation, along with its breadth...

