Don't Fret Over Antitrust Deal's ERISA Impact, BCBS Says

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield says the government shouldn't worry that the insurance giant's planned $2.67 billion deal to resolve subscribers' antitrust claims in Alabama federal court could lead employers to mishandle assets in their workers' health plans. The U.S. Department of Labor wrote to the court in July with multiple legal concerns related to the pending settlement, which aims to clear up part of massive litigation accusing the insurer of divvying up markets to the detriment of members and providers. A group of plaintiffs comprising health plan subscribers — including both employer plans and individuals who buy health insurance — moved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS