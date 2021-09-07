Chicago Eateries Hit 15 Insurers With Pandemic Loss Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A group of Chicago-area restaurants are bringing their insurers to state court for coverage of losses they sustained as a result of government pandemic restrictions that they say caused the physical damage required for coverage under their policies. The eateries, which range from the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão to the fast-casual Potbelly, told the Cook County Circuit Court on Sept. 1 that the "all-risk" commercial property insurance policies they purchased should cover losses they incurred after the pandemic orders severely limited how they could use their properties. Their suit described a group of flourishing businesses that were forced to make...

