NJ Panel Puts ShopRite On Hook Over Worker's Injury

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday that a ShopRite employee who fell in her store's parking lot is entitled to workers' compensation, reasoning that the store's operator has enough control over the site of the incident to trigger its obligation to provide benefits. A two-judge Appellate Division panel overturned a workers' compensation judge's finding that Kathleen Walker's spill happened in an area that wasn't owned or controlled by Saker ShopRites Inc., and that Walker chose not to park in a designated area for employees. To the contrary, the record in the matter showed "substantial evidence" that ShopRite used and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS