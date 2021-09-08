Apple Gets OK To Transfer Emoji Copyright Suit To Calif.

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Apple can move a copyright lawsuit against it over emojis with diverse skin tones from Texas to California after a district judge found that certain evidence regarding emoji development and design in the Golden State favored transferring the case there. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright granted Apple's request to ship Cub Club Investment's lawsuit, which accuses the smartphone giant of copying its racially diverse emoji set, dubbed iDiversicons, to the Northern District of California. Among other things, the judge was persuaded by Apple's claims that various sources of evidence in Northern California — including those...

