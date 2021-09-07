Industry Urges Light Federal Touch In New Water Rule

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Industry groups and red states are pushing the Biden administration to take a narrow approach in deciding how best to define the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction, but they face an uphill battle as the federal government has already expressed a preference for going broader. The American Farm Bureau Federation, Agricultural Retailers Association and other groups said in comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers that the agencies should consider the cost and compliance burdens farmers and ranches face as they consider how to craft a new rule that defines "waters of the U.S.," which clarifies where...

