Ex-Col. Pleads Guilty To Role In 'Fat Leonard' Bribery Scheme

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Marine Corps colonel has pled guilty to accepting bribes as part of the massive "Fat Leonard" bribery scandal involving a former defense contractor that has embroiled dozens of Navy officers, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Retired Col. Enrico DeGuzman pled guilty Friday in California federal court to a bribery charge for accepting thousands of dollars in food, entertainment and hotel stays from former Navy contractor Leonard Glenn Francis, the DOJ said. "With every extravagant meal, Enrico DeGuzman violated his duty to serve the United States with honor and integrity," acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of...

