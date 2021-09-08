Social Apps Must Curb Election Disinformation: Watchdog

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Facebook and Twitter are easing up on their crusade against election-related disinformation, according to a white paper released Tuesday by a watchdog who says that the social media platforms remain "black boxes" when it comes to transparency. Although the platforms have made moves to tackle pandemic-related misinformation, election and democracy-focused watchdog Common Cause found that Twitter and Facebook have "dramatically scaled-back" their focus on disinformation tied to the election. "While the platforms have backed off enforcing their rules to combat election and voting disinformation, the threat of political violence remains acute," the paper says. "With the retrenching of platform enforcement, bad...

