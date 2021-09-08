Insurer Says Tour Boat's Lack Of Waiver Dooms Coverage Bid

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An insurer has told a Florida federal court it has no duty to defend a tour boat operator in a lawsuit filed by a passenger who was injured while sliding off the back of the vessel, saying the commercial charter allowed the guest to board without signing a liability waiver. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Great Lakes Insurance SE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Munich Re Group, alleges that charter boat company Paradise Adventures LLC failed to require all its passengers to sign liability waivers, which violated the terms of its commercial yacht insurance policy and released the insurer from having...

