Biden Wants Billions For Afghan Refugees, Natural Disasters

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged Congress Tuesday to pass a stopgap spending measure, as negotiations on 2022 funding bills look to drag on past the start of the fiscal year in October, to cover the "urgent needs" of natural disasters and the processing of Afghan refugees. Shalanda Young, the acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement that any stopgap measure should include $6.4 billion for the resettlement of Afghans who were evacuated during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Young also said the White House is calling for the appropriation of $14 billion to address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS