Real Estate Rumors: Outbrain, Aman, Sable

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Web recommendation platform Outbrain has inked a deal to lease 25,000 square feet in Manhattan, the Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for the third floor of 111 W. 19th St., which is owned by the Kaufman Organization, according to the report. Aman Group has offered to buy a Miami Edgewater condo complex for $150 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The group is seeking to buy the roughly 250-unit Bay Park complex at 3301 N.E. Fifth Ave., and the $150 million offer follows multiple lower offers from two other companies, according to the report. The units at the complex are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS