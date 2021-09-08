9th Circ. Urged To Uphold Tuna Buyers' Class Decertification

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Three business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are asking the Ninth Circuit to uphold a split panel's decision to decertify three classes of canned-tuna buyers in a massive price-fixing lawsuit after finding there are potentially too many uninjured class members. The Chamber, the Software & Information Industry Association and the Internet Association said on Tuesday that the rule the district court used to certify the class swept in a large chunk of uninjured class members, and the appeals panel was right to reject the certification. The panel majority in the April 6 decertification ruling found that before certifying...

