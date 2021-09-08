Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patent Holder Can't Escape Lyft's Noninfringement Case

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to toss Lyft Inc.'s suit claiming that it does not infringe a series of Quartz Auto Technologies patents covering GPS and autonomous vehicle and device locator technology, finding that the court has jurisdiction over the patent owner.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Tuesday denied Quartz's motion to dismiss Lyft's declaratory judgment lawsuit, rejecting a number of arguments, including Quartz's contention that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over the patent owner.

Lyft is located in the Northern District of California, and attorneys for both sides communicated by phone and email for about half a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!