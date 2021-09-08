Patent Holder Can't Escape Lyft's Noninfringement Case

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to toss Lyft Inc.'s suit claiming that it does not infringe a series of Quartz Auto Technologies patents covering GPS and autonomous vehicle and device locator technology, finding that the court has jurisdiction over the patent owner. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Tuesday denied Quartz's motion to dismiss Lyft's declaratory judgment lawsuit, rejecting a number of arguments, including Quartz's contention that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over the patent owner. Lyft is located in the Northern District of California, and attorneys for both sides communicated by phone and email for about half a...

