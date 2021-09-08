Commerce Official Defends Slow Pace Of Tech Control Rules

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's top export control official on Wednesday denied the department was intentionally slow-walking the introduction of controls on emerging and "foundational" technologies, saying its deliberate, multilateral approach was designed to ensure regulations are effective. There is "absolutely no policy" within the department's Bureau of Industry and Security to move slowly on identifying foundational and emerging technologies with national security implications that may require export controls, the bureau's acting chief Jeremy Pelter told the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. According to the bureau's related August 2020 advance notice of proposed rulemaking, or NPR, foundational technology is something that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS