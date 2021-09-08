White Farmer Slams US Gov't Bid To Pause Debt Relief Case

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A farmer has asked a Florida federal court to deny the U.S. government's attempt to pause his lawsuit challenging the legality of a Biden administration farm loan debt relief program for racial minorities, saying his case is near the finish line and will lend clarity to similar suits. Scott Wynn, who is white, reminded the court Tuesday that it was the first among other courts around the country to issue a preliminary injunction enjoining the government from enforcing Section 1005, the race-based debt relief program within Biden's American Rescue Plan. The administration set up Section 1005 in response to decades of...

