Split 3rd Circ. Opens State Law Battle On Amazon Arbitration

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel said Wednesday that courts must first weigh whether employers' arbitration agreements are enforceable under state law before deciding whether federal law shields disputes from arbitration, giving Amazon new leverage to potentially thwart a New Jersey delivery driver's proposed wage-and-hour class action. In a precedential ruling drawing brighter lines around the heavily litigated issue of a Federal Arbitration Act carveout for transportation workers, a 2-1 panel said courts can't just ignore state law grounds for enforcing an agreement when it's still unclear whether the FAA's Section 1 exemption applies to the dispute. Section 1 of the FAA...

