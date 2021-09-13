Pharma Cos. Should Prepare For New Drug-Rebate Scrutiny

By Eric Stock, Michael Perry and Matthew Parrott (September 13, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The pharmaceutical industry remains in the crosshairs of both government antitrust enforcers and private plaintiffs. President Joe Biden's July 9 Executive Order on "Promoting Competition in the American Economy" directed the Federal Trade Commission to focus on "unfair anti-competitive conduct or agreements in the prescription drug industries."[1] The FTC is now led by a group of aggressive enforcers of antitrust who have also made the pharmaceutical industry one of their top priorities. State attorneys general and private plaintiffs are similarly focused on the industry. In this context, one issue that has come under increased antitrust scrutiny is drug rebating practices....

