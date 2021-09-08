NJ Atty Wins Bid To Toss Award In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said on Wednesday that attorney Francisco S. Guzman cannot escape a default judgment stemming from a legal malpractice complaint, but his challenge to the $95,000 he was ordered to pay in damages was given new life when the court remanded the case for another proof hearing. A default judgment was entered against Guzman, a Jersey City-based attorney, after he failed to file an answer to a malpractice complaint alleging his negligence for not filing a motor vehicle crash lawsuit on behalf of his client, Arelis Parra. Because Parra did not include medical proof that her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS