Mylan Pushes Back Against EpiPen Buyers' Appeal Bid

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Mylan urged a Kansas federal judge to dismiss a class of EpiPen buyers' bid to appeal a June order finding that the drug giant cannot face racketeering allegations or claims over rebates for its allergy treatment, arguing that they're simply attempting to relitigate issues the trial court already examined. Mylan asserted in an opposition brief Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree's ruling partially granting the company's summary judgment motion doesn't need appellate review because the buyers failed to show their interlocutory appeal would ultimately end the case or eliminate the need for a jury trial currently set to begin in...

