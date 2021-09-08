Katerra Says More Time Needed On Ch. 11 Plan Preparations

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt construction technology firm Katerra Inc. asked a Texas judge for an extension of the period during which it has the exclusive right to file and solicit creditor votes on a Chapter 11 plan, saying it has made significant progress already and needs a bit more time to wrap up its plan process. In its motion filed late Tuesday, Katerra said allowing the exclusivity period to lapse while the debtor has already received conditional approval of its plan disclosure statement would imperil its restructuring efforts at a time when it has sold most of its assets and is circulating a plan...

