Macquarie Gets Investors' Stock-Drop Suit Tossed

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday threw out a proposed securities class action claiming that a U.S. infrastructure investment affiliate of Macquarie Group kept investors in the dark about its exposure to a then-pending environmental regulation, finding no plausibly alleged misrepresentations to sustain the case. In a 29-page decision, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick granted dismissal to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. and the other defendants named in the consolidated investor suit, including MIC executives and an underwriter involved in a 2016 secondary offering of MIC stock. The 2018 suit accused MIC and its executives of spending the preceding two years...

