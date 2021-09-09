Riker Danzig Adds 2 Attys As Counsel In Insurance, Securities

By Nick Muscavage (September 9, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has recently added two attorneys as counsel who are coming to the firm with more than five decades of experience in insurance, regulations and litigation. Craig M. Terkowitz, who worked for more than two decades as in-house counsel at Hanover Insurance Group, started at Riker Danzig on Aug. 23. Additionally, Riker Danzig added Heather B. Middleton, who joined the Morristown, New Jersey-based firm on Aug. 9 after working as a partner at Murphy & McGonigle PC in New York. Both Terkowitz and Middleton said they decided to make the switch to Riker Danzig because of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS