NJ Home Health Biz To Pay $17M Over FCA Claims

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Home health care agencies operator Bayada will pay $17 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it bought two agencies in Arizona from a retirement home business as part of a kickback scheme to secure referrals of Medicare beneficiaries from that entity, federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Wednesday. As part of a qui tam action from former company executive David Freedman, the settlement covers allegations that the Moorestown, New Jersey-based Bayada submitted false claims to Medicare over more than six years for services provided to patients referred to the company as a result of the purportedly illicit arrangement....

