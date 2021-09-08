Hurricane Ida Reveals Climate Challenges Facing Northeast

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Following Hurricane Ida's deadly path through the Northeast, officials in New York, New Jersey and the federal government are taking stock of their climate change resiliency plans and anticipating further changes that will mean adjustments for communities and regulated entities. Ida's record rainfall overwhelmed stormwater infrastructure in the Northeast and caused roughly 50 deaths in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, in addition to those in the Southeast. Almost everything that could have flooded did, from basement apartments to stormwater systems. And while there weren't any major pollution disasters, New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said that was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS