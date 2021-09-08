Meet Biden's Pick For The 9th Circ.: Judge Lucy Koh

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- California federal Judge Lucy H. Koh, one of three judges President Joe Biden nominated to the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday, is used to the limelight after a decade overseeing high-profile Silicon Valley litigation and her noteworthy rejection of the Trump administration's plan to quickly finish the 2020 U.S. Census. Judge Koh, 53, is one of the most prominent federal district judges in technology law and a potentially groundbreaking appointment to the Ninth Circuit, as she would be the first Korean American woman to serve as a federal appellate judge. Former President Barack Obama appointed Judge Koh to the federal bench in...

