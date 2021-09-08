Financier Irfan Amanat Gets 4 Years For Lying To Investors

Law360, New York (September 8, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced former investment adviser Irfan Amanat to four years in prison Wednesday for running a corrupt fund, imposing punishment three weeks after he hit Amanat's brother with five years for the same course of fraud. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe also ordered Irfan Amanat, 50, to spend three years on supervision after leaving prison for what he called a "blatantly, flagrantly wrong and illegal" lying spree during which he — along with his brother, Omar — sent fake statements to clients while operating his failed fund, Enable Invest Ltd. "It's obvious that you can't lie to...

