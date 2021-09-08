5 Years For NY Union Local Leader Convicted In Bribe Scheme

Law360, New York (September 8, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced former United Brotherhood of Carpenters boss Salvatore Tagliaferro to five years in prison Wednesday, after a jury convicted the Brooklyn union local head of taking bribes in exchange for memberships in the labor organization. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty also ordered the 56-year-old Tagliaferro to forfeit more than $296,000 – the total amount of bribe payments the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said he took along with former union boss John DeFalco – and directed him to surrender to custody on Jan. 10, 2022. Judge Crotty said that Tagliaferro, who has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and...

