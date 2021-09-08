NXIVM Co-Founder Gets 3½ Years For Sex Cult Crimes

Law360, New York (September 8, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman on Wednesday was sentenced to 3½ years in prison by a Brooklyn federal judge who chastised her for aiding the purported sex cult's guru Keith Raniere in the illicit operation that preyed on young women and girls. At a packed in-person sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis handed down the prison term to Salzman, 67, of Clifton Park, New York, who previously pled guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy. Salzman served as president of NXIVM, a purported self-help organization based in Albany, New York, that morphed into a criminal enterprise that subjected many of its...

