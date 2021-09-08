Renovate America Says Consensus Reached On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Home improvement project lender Renovate America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that it was prepared to seek confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan on a consensual basis after reaching deals with all of its major stakeholders ahead of a Friday hearing on the plan. In a brief supporting plan confirmation, Renovate America said the opening months of its bankruptcy case were focused on stabilizing its business and finding a going-concern buyer for its loan origination unit before the company pivoted to preparing a plan through negotiations with creditors. As Friday's confirmation hearing grew closer, the debtor said it was able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS