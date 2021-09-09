Calif. Judge 'Inclined' To Scrap Trump-Era H-1B Lottery Rule

By Alyssa Aquino (September 9, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California judge signaled he would scrap a regulation prioritizing higher-paid noncitizens for H-1B visas as he asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to proffer new arguments Friday in favor of a Trump-era official's authority to issue the rule. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in a Wednesday order that he is "tentatively inclined" to grant a request from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the California Institute of Technology and other universities to do away with the policy based on claims that it was implemented by an unlawfully appointed official, Chad Wolf. The Biden administration has defended Wolf's installation as interim...

