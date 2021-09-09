Lloyd's Can't Deny Coverage For Shootings, NY Court Told

By Daniel Tay (September 9, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An asset management firm has sued a Lloyd's unit in New York state court for insurance coverage under its active assailant policy to cover costs arising from a pair of shootings on the firm's properties. The policy that Aspen Insurance Ltd. sold to Olive Tree Asset Management and three other companies requires the insurer to indemnify the group for expenses incurred in defending two underlying lawsuits stemming from two shooting incidents on Olive Tree-managed properties, the group told the New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday. Aspen had threatened to rescind the policy, according to the group, which asked the court...

